Air Care responds to motorcycle crash that closed U.S. 50

A crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle shut down U.S. 50 at Ohio 133 in Clermont County this morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers and Air Care responded to the accident with injuries when it was reported at 5:37 a.m., a dispatcher said from the patrol’s Batavia post.

Air Care landed and took off, she said.

It is not clear how long the road will be closed.

Further details were not available.

