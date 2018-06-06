Crash closes NB I-71 between I-275 & Fields Ertel Road

Northbound Interstate 71 is closed between I-275 and Fields Ertel Road due to a crash, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
Three vehicles collided just before 9 a.m., they said.
One person was reported hurt.
The middle lanes are expected to reopen shortly, dispatchers said.
The far left and far right lanes will remain closed until the vehicles can be towed away.
