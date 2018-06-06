House explodes in Kentucky killing 1

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a house has exploded in Kentucky killing one person.

Georgetown Fire Chief John Ward told news outlets that the explosion was reported early Wednesday morning and firefighters arrived to find the home leveled and blazing. He said firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, and then found a body while searching in the remains of the home.

Nathan Beasley lives near the house and told WYKT-TV that a loud boom woke him and he looked out the window to find the house engulfed in flames. He said by the time he got outside, the home was gone.

Ward said local fire officials and Kentucky State Police are investigating.

