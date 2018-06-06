House explodes in Kentucky killing 1

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a house has exploded in Kentucky killing one person.
Georgetown Fire Chief John Ward told news outlets that the explosion was reported early Wednesday morning and firefighters arrived to find the home leveled and blazing. He said firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, and then found a body while searching in the remains of the home.
Nathan Beasley lives near the house and told WYKT-TV that a loud boom woke him and he looked out the window to find the house engulfed in flames. He said by the time he got outside, the home was gone.
Ward said local fire officials and Kentucky State Police are investigating.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Several summer free breakfast and lunch sites for children around the Tri-State have been announced.Full Story >
Several summer free breakfast and lunch sites for children around the Tri-State have been announced.Full Story >
A crash has shut down northbound Interstate 71 between I-275 and Fields Ertel Road, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.Full Story >
A crash has shut down northbound Interstate 71 between I-275 and Fields Ertel Road, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.Full Story >
The daily management of Cincinnati's embattled 911 center is changing from police to civilian control after the death of of 16-year-old Kyle Plush.Full Story >
The daily management of Cincinnati's embattled 911 center is changing from police to civilian control after the death of of 16-year-old Kyle Plush.Full Story >
A crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle shut down U.S. 50 at Ohio 133 in Clermont County this morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.Full Story >
A crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle shut down U.S. 50 at Ohio 133 in Clermont County this morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.Full Story >
In a preview of the upcoming season, FC Cincinnati will take on a Major League Soccer team in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup Wednesday night.Full Story >
In a preview of the upcoming season, FC Cincinnati will take on a Major League Soccer team in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup Wednesday night.Full Story >