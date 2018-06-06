Kentucky State Police investigating death of jail inmate - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Kentucky State Police investigating death of jail inmate

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say they are investigating the death of a jail inmate.

Police said in a press release that 29-year-old Adam Potter died Tuesday after being transferred from the Floyd County Detention Center to a nearby hospital. Police said they were told the inmate had been injured in a possible altercation.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

