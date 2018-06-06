Ohio Democrats give chairman new 4-year term

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Democratic Party chairman David Pepper has been unanimously re-elected as head of the state party for the next four years.
The former Cincinnati councilman and Hamilton County commissioner has led the party since early 2015 after losing a bid to unseat Republican Mike DeWine as attorney general in November 2014.
Pepper will help Richard Cordray try to defeat DeWine in this year's governor's race, and re-elect U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown to a third term in his race against Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (ruh-NAY'-see).
Republicans have dominated recent statewide elections in swing state Ohio.
The party's executive committee re-elected Pepper on Tuesday.
