Toddler overdoses on crack cocaine; mother charged with murder - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Toddler overdoses on crack cocaine; mother charged with murder

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Kadasha Bedford is wanted for murder after her toddler son overdosed on cocaine. (Source: WMPD) Kadasha Bedford is wanted for murder after her toddler son overdosed on cocaine. (Source: WMPD)
WEST MEMPHIS, AR (WMC) -

A West Memphis woman wanted for murder after her toddler died of a cocaine overdose is now behind bars.

West Memphis Police Department publicized the active warrant for Kadasha Bedford, 34, on Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, she was in custody.

Police said Bedford's 17-month-old son ingested a lethal amount of crack cocaine at the Crown Inn on May 2.

Bedford is charged with second-degree murder and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

