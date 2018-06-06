Toddler overdoses on crack cocaine; mother charged with murder

With his new tariffs increasing U.S. isolation, Trump heads to Canada on Friday for a meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations.Full Story >
A Houston Airport System spokesman said people were allowed to approach the checkpoint again after a bomb squad determined that the suspicious item spotted by a Transportation Security Administration agent was a "novelty grenade."
A West Memphis woman wanted for murder after her toddler died of a cocaine overdose is now behind bars.
