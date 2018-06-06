Toddler overdoses on crack cocaine; mother charged with murder

Kadasha Bedford is wanted for murder after her toddler son overdosed on cocaine. (Source: WMPD)

A West Memphis woman wanted for murder after her toddler died of a cocaine overdose is now behind bars.

West Memphis Police Department publicized the active warrant for Kadasha Bedford, 34, on Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, she was in custody.

Police said Bedford's 17-month-old son ingested a lethal amount of crack cocaine at the Crown Inn on May 2.

Bedford is charged with second-degree murder and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

