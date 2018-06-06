Widower sentenced to 12 years in killing of wife's caregiver

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in the death of his late wife's naturopathic caregiver, against whom he had filed a lawsuit.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports 36-year-old Omer Ahmetovic was sentenced Tuesday after a guilty plea to second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence charges in March. Ahmetovic shot 59-year-old Juan Sanchez Gonzalez in March 2017, soon after his wife, Fikreta Ibrisevic, died of cancer.

Gonzalez had treated Ibrisevic for several months in 2016, leading to a lawsuit in which the couple said Gonzalez dissuaded her from seeking chemotherapy.

Ahmetovic's attorney, Alan Simpson, requested probation in a May 29 motion that asserted Gonzalez had molested Ibrisevic.

Prosecutor Chris Cohron said he had "a great deal of sympathy" but circumstances didn't justify the killing.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com

