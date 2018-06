(RNN) - President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges.

(RNN) - President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges.

President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges.

President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges.

California Republicans get a boost from John Cox's second-place finish in the governor's primary but can he win in November?.

California Republicans get a boost from John Cox's second-place finish in the governor's primary but can he win in November?.

Republican gets spot in runoff for California governor

Republican gets spot in runoff for California governor

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon.

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon.

(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry speaks at a news conference after Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. The Warriors won 122-103.

(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry speaks at a news conference after Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. The Warriors won 122-103.

Warriors, Cavs stars say they're not going to White House

Warriors, Cavs stars say they're not going to White House

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson speaks to the media before practice at the NFL football team's facility, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson says he was looking forward to going to the White House to be recognized as Super Bowl champions but he wouldn't further discuss a visit that was canceled by President Donald Trump. Full Story >