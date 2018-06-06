Teen girl struck, killed after truck veers off road

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio say the driver of a truck that veered off a busy street striking and killing a 17-year-old female pedestrian was impaired.
Maddisan Chase, of Eastlake, was struck Tuesday afternoon and died at a hospital.
Eastlake police say 26-year-old Eric Dean Jones Jr., of Akron, crashed into a utility pole after striking the teen and was arrested. Eastlake is roughly 18 miles (29 kilometers) east of downtown Cleveland.
Jones made a video court appearance Wednesday in Willoughby Municipal Court and pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and failure to control. A judge set bond at $500,000.
Court records don't indicate whether Jones has an attorney.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
