Boy jumps from third-floor window in large fire at NKY apartment complex

Crews battling a large fire on Grandview Drive in Fort Mitchell. (FOX19 NOW)

A boy escaped a large fire by jumping from a third-story window Wednesday afternoon, according to officials at the scene.

Multiple departments responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Grandview Avenue around 1 p.m.

At one point, flames were shooting from the roof of the building.

The boy, whose age is not known, was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital and is expected to survive.

@FOX19 ft Mitchell fire battling a fire at Mitchell’s Park pic.twitter.com/FjfrOBSDsV — dan wood (@danwood2) June 6, 2018

No other information was immediately available.

Fort Mitchell, working fire at 302 General Mitchell, it is now a defensive operation pic.twitter.com/KwQ8e60bwa — CincyFireApparatus (@kyfirephoto) June 6, 2018

