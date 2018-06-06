Boy jumps from third-floor window in large fire at NKY apartment - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Boy jumps from third-floor window in large fire at NKY apartment complex

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Crews battling a large fire on Grandview Drive in Fort Mitchell. (FOX19 NOW) Crews battling a large fire on Grandview Drive in Fort Mitchell. (FOX19 NOW)
FORT MITCHELL, KY (FOX19) -

A boy escaped a large fire by jumping from a third-story window Wednesday afternoon, according to officials at the scene.

Multiple departments responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Grandview Avenue around 1 p.m.

At one point, flames were shooting from the roof of the building.

The boy, whose age is not known, was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital and is expected to survive. 

No other information was immediately available.

Stay with FOX19 NOW fore more on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly