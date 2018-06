The Bullman family caught a furry friend taking up residence at their picnic table. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – As far as stories go, this one is a bit unbearable.

This time of year, things are warning up in Juneau, AK, where the Bullman family lives.

After a long, cold winter, everyone is looking forward to picnicking season, even the bears.

The Bullmans recently caught a furry friend taking up residence in their yard, at their picnic table.

“First bear this year making himself comfortable,” Carole Bullman posted on Facebook.

Knowing their way around bears, the Bullmans decided to keep their distance until their new-found Yogi moved on, KTVA reported.

