Shots fired during attempted Woodlawn bank robbery, officials say

Shots were fired during an attempted Thursday bank robbery, according to Hamilton County dispatch.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at a U.S. Bank located at 10230 Springfield Pike. Dispatch says shots were fired during the incident, and that a car crash ensued, though it is unclear if there were any injuries as a result of the shooting.

First responders have removed a person from the crashed vehicle, dispatchers said.

