Oh no, IHOP is changing its 'flippin'' name

(RNN) – So, IHOP is changing its name to IHob. Does anybody really believe that?
IHOP set the internet on fire with a few social media posts this week.
But neither one of them says a name change is coming, unless the word “flippin’” means changin’.
"For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb."
For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT— IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018
IHOb? What could it b? #IHOb— IHOP (@IHOP) June 5, 2018
The breakfast chain seems to be cashing in on eager social media managers looking for ready-made viral content.
After all, who wouldn’t like a cute IHOP graphic with a smiley face that spins into IHOb?
Could IHOP change its name on June 11? We’ll “flippin’” see next week.
