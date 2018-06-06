Oh no, IHOP is changing its 'flippin'' name

(RNN) – So, IHOP is changing its name to IHob. Does anybody really believe that?

IHOP set the internet on fire with a few social media posts this week.

But neither one of them says a name change is coming, unless the word “flippin’” means changin’.

"For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb."

The breakfast chain seems to be cashing in on eager social media managers looking for ready-made viral content.

After all, who wouldn’t like a cute IHOP graphic with a smiley face that spins into IHOb?

Could IHOP change its name on June 11? We’ll “flippin’” see next week.

