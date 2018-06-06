Report: Mueller asking witnesses to hand over phones - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Report: Mueller asking witnesses to hand over phones

Robert Mueller is reportedly seeking access to encrypted messages on witnesses' personal phones. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) Robert Mueller is reportedly seeking access to encrypted messages on witnesses' personal phones. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

(RNN) – Special counsel Robert Mueller is asking witnesses in the Russia probe to turn in their personal phones so his team can read encrypted texts, CNBC is reporting.

Sources told CNBC that Mueller's team is seeking access to encrypted messaging apps like WhatsApp, Confide, Dust and Signal on witnesses' phones. The team could be looking for conversations they had with associates tied to President Donald Trump.

Mueller started asking witnesses to turn over their phones as early as April; witnesses complied to avoid subpoenas.

The special counsel on Monday accused Paul Manafort, a former Trump campaign chairman, of using encrypted messaging apps to tamper with witnesses in a criminal case against him that's tied to the Russia probe.

Manafort is charged with money laundering and illegally acting as a foreign agent.

Mueller's team received Manafort's encrypted messages in May, according to a court filing.

A spokesman for the team declined CNBC's request for a comment.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Report: Mueller asking witnesses to hand over phones

    Report: Mueller asking witnesses to hand over phones

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-06-06 21:32:56 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-06-06 21:51:02 GMT

    Special counsel Robert Mueller reportedly is asking witnesses in the Russia probe to turn in their personal phones so his team can read encrypted texts.

    Full Story >

    Special counsel Robert Mueller reportedly is asking witnesses in the Russia probe to turn in their personal phones so his team can read encrypted texts.

    Full Story >

  • Pizza delivery man has ICE called on him at NY military base, now faces deportation

    Pizza delivery man has ICE called on him at NY military base, now faces deportation

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-06-06 22:01:43 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-06-06 22:01:43 GMT
    Villavicencio continues to be detained by ICE, pending deportation. (Source: AP Photo/LM Otero, File)Villavicencio continues to be detained by ICE, pending deportation. (Source: AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

    Pablo Villavicencio delivered a pizza to Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn on Friday night, as he had many times before. This time though, a demand for ID led to a call to ICE.

    Full Story >

    Pablo Villavicencio delivered a pizza to Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn on Friday night, as he had many times before. This time though, a demand for ID led to a call to ICE.

    Full Story >

  • Ryan contradicts Trump's claim that the FBI planted a 'spy'

    Ryan contradicts Trump's claim that the FBI planted a 'spy'

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-06-06 15:20:14 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-06-06 22:01:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this May 10, 2018 photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan is agreeing with another senior House Republican who says th...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this May 10, 2018 photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan is agreeing with another senior House Republican who says th...
    House Speaker Paul Ryan is agreeing with another senior House Republican who says there's no evidence that the FBI planted a "spy" on President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.Full Story >
    House Speaker Paul Ryan is agreeing with another senior House Republican who says there's no evidence that the FBI planted a "spy" on President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly