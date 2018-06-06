Report: Mueller asking witnesses to hand over phones

Robert Mueller is reportedly seeking access to encrypted messages on witnesses' personal phones. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

(RNN) – Special counsel Robert Mueller is asking witnesses in the Russia probe to turn in their personal phones so his team can read encrypted texts, CNBC is reporting.

Sources told CNBC that Mueller's team is seeking access to encrypted messaging apps like WhatsApp, Confide, Dust and Signal on witnesses' phones. The team could be looking for conversations they had with associates tied to President Donald Trump.

Mueller started asking witnesses to turn over their phones as early as April; witnesses complied to avoid subpoenas.

The special counsel on Monday accused Paul Manafort, a former Trump campaign chairman, of using encrypted messaging apps to tamper with witnesses in a criminal case against him that's tied to the Russia probe.

Manafort is charged with money laundering and illegally acting as a foreign agent.

Mueller's team received Manafort's encrypted messages in May, according to a court filing.

A spokesman for the team declined CNBC's request for a comment.

