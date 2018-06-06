WATCH LIVE @ 10:30: Cincinnati Zoo reveals 'historic' announcement

The zoo has a "historic" announcement planned for Thursday and the public has no idea what it's about. Fingers crossed for some Fiona-related news. (Photo: Kathy Newton/Cincinnati Zoo)

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is preparing for a mysterious announcement set to be revealed Thursday.

In a media alert sent Tuesday, zoo officials called the event an "unprecedented, historic announcement."

Watch the live announcement at 10:30 a.m. at this link

Could it be a new zoo baby? Or an upcoming exhibit? Did Fiona finally fall for Timothy the hippo? The zoo has been tight-lipped about the big news.

We'll stream the announcement live at 10:30 a.m. from inside the Frisch's Theater at the Zoo’s Harold C. Schott Education Center.

