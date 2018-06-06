White House prepping paperwork to pardon at least 30 people

Sources say President Trump has asked staff to prepare paperwork for more pardons. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – The White House has started paperwork to pardon at least 30 people, according to two sources.

The reports came soon after President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson. She’s a first-time nonviolent drug offender who’s been serving a life sentence.

Trump's decision to commute her sentence followed a request from reality star Kim Kardashian West.

Lifestyle guru and businesswoman Martha Stewart is on the list of new potential pardons – though a source said the president has cooled on that idea.

Stewart was found guilty of lying to investigators about suspicious stock trades.

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is also on the list. He was convicted on 17 corruption charges and impeached for trying to sell a U.S. Senate seat.

He was also on "Celebrity Apprentice" with Trump.

And last week, Trump pardoned conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza, who pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws.

The President also tweeted, saying he has the "absolute right" to pardon himself.

His willingness to ignore Justice Department guidelines on issuing pardons has some Democrats worried he'll use it to help allies caught up in the investigation into Russian campaign meddling in 2016.

