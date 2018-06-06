Mystery ailment leads US to evacuate more from China - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Mystery ailment leads US to evacuate more from China

The State Department spokeswoman said "a number of individuals" have been brought back to the U.S. (Source: AP Photo/ Vincent Thian) The State Department spokeswoman said "a number of individuals" have been brought back to the U.S. (Source: AP Photo/ Vincent Thian)

By JOSH LEDERMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The State Department said Wednesday that the United States has evacuated several more of its workers out of China after medical testing revealed they might have been affected by unexplained health incidents that have hurt U.S. personnel in Cuba and China.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said "a number of individuals" have been brought to the U.S. They are in addition to a U.S. worker in China who had been evacuated previously, as the Trump administration had already disclosed.

The new evacuations come after the U.S. sent a medical team to the Chinese city of Guangzhou to conduct screenings of American government workers. The team arrived earlier this week.

Nauert said the "medical screenings are ongoing." She said they are being offered to "any personnel who have noted concerning symptoms or wanted baseline screening."

A U.S. official said the evacuated Americans are being brought for testing to the University of Pennsylvania. That's where doctors have been treating and studying patients evacuated from the U.S. Embassy in Havana.

The official wasn't authorized to discuss the situation publicly and requested anonymity.

The China incidents have raised fears that unexplained incidents that started in Cuba in 2016 have spread to China. The U.S. government has deemed those incidents "specific attacks" on American workers but hasn't publicly identified a cause or culprit. Most of the incidents were accompanied by bizarre, unexplained sounds that initially led U.S. investigators to suspect a sonic attack.

The American government worker who was removed from China earlier reported "subtle and vague, but abnormal, sensations of sound and pressure." China said last month that it had found no explanation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • The Latest: Porn star's ex-lawyer denies her lawsuit claims

    The Latest: Porn star's ex-lawyer denies her lawsuit claims

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:30 PM EDT2018-06-06 21:30:23 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-06-07 03:30:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's ...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's ...
    A spokesman for porn actress Stormy Daniels' former lawyer says her lawsuit alleging collusion with President Donald Trump's attorney to deny her claims of a sexual tryst is "outrageously frivolous" and "desperate.".Full Story >
    A spokesman for porn actress Stormy Daniels' former lawyer says her lawsuit alleging collusion with President Donald Trump's attorney to deny her claims of a sexual tryst is "outrageously frivolous" and "desperate.".Full Story >

  • In new lawsuit, porn star says ex-lawyer was Trump's puppet

    In new lawsuit, porn star says ex-lawyer was Trump's puppet

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:40:18 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-06-07 03:30:40 GMT
    Porn actress Stormy Daniels claims her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)Porn actress Stormy Daniels claims her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's attorney to get her to appear on Fox News and falsely deny having sex with Trump.

    Full Story >

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's attorney to get her to appear on Fox News and falsely deny having sex with Trump.

    Full Story >

  • AP source: 2 Eagles planned WH visit; decisions individual

    AP source: 2 Eagles planned WH visit; decisions individual

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:30 AM EDT2018-06-06 15:30:38 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-06-07 03:22:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson speaks to the media before practice at the NFL football team's facility, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson speaks to the media before practice at the NFL football team's facility, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Philadelphia.
    Eagles coach Doug Pederson says he was looking forward to going to the White House to be recognized as Super Bowl champions but he wouldn't further discuss a visit that was canceled by President Donald Trump.Full Story >
    Eagles coach Doug Pederson says he was looking forward to going to the White House to be recognized as Super Bowl champions but he wouldn't further discuss a visit that was canceled by President Donald Trump.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly