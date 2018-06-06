Driver rams SUV, stomps on windshield in 12-minute road rage incident

Police say the driver was under the influence of narcotics and sent him to the hospital for evaluation. (Source: KTXL/CNN)

SACRAMENTO, CA (KTXL/CNN) - A driver repeatedly hit another car with his SUV in the Sacramento, CA, area.

Nikki Guinn recorded the incident on her phone as he turned a city street into a demolition derby for more than 10 minutes.

It started with a crash loud enough for Guinn to run outside of her home near X Street.

"I was inside my house and I heard a car accident," she recalled.

She soon realized it was no accident.

"So, I grabbed my phone and ran outside with it," Guinn explained.

Her cellphone camera captured 12 minutes of chaos.

"It's not something you see every day," she added.

The video shows a white SUV plowing into a blue SUV over and over, even backing up to gather more speed.

"I was actually really scared," Guinn said. "It felt unreal to watch it"

When the car couldn't move anymore, a man got out and began stomping and kicking the blue SUV.

An ambulance showed up, then a Sacramento police patrol car moved in.

"I think our officers acted heroically in this. They were very patient," Sgt. Vance Chandler said.

Officers kept their distance at first.

Chandler said the whole thing started as a road rage incident on Cap City Freeway near 5th Street.

"A caller called us advising that there was another driver behind them and they had been rammed by that driver," Chandler explained.

Police say after the driver rammed a moving car, he focused on the blue SUV.

At one point, he fell off the SUV. That's when officers move in and detain him.

"My thought was, I witnessed somebody's mental breakdown, essentially," Guinn said.

Guinn is still wondering why this happened.

"What was he going through? Why would he do that? We don't know," she said.

Police say the driver was under the influence of narcotics and sent him to the hospital for evaluation.

When he is released, he will be booked on felony assault and vandalism charges.

Copyright 2018 KTXL via CNN. All rights reserved.