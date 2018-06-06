White House contractor was wanted by police

An attempted murder suspect showed up to work at the White House complex. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – There are troubling new questions about security procedures at the White House after a man wanted for attempted murder showed up to work there.

The 30-year-old arrested on a warrant for attempted murder while trying to enter the White House complex on Tuesday is in police custody.

Law enforcement officials described Martese Edwards as armed and dangerous after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend during a domestic dispute on May 3.

It happened just miles from Washington, D.C.

Local police tried to track him down. They eventually issued a warrant for his arrest.

But the Secret Service said it wasn't aware of the warrant until June 4, almost three weeks after the warrant information was entered into a national database.

"The warrant was entered into the national database on May 17. It was applied for that day, it was granted by the courts here in Prince George's County that day, and it was entered into the system that day," said John Erzen, state's attorney for Prince George's County, MD.

When Edwards arrived for work Tuesday, Secret Service officers arrested him at the checkpoint outside the White House after he presented his Maryland driver's license.

"As to why it was not seen by the Secret Service until June 4, that's a question they would have to answer," Erzen said.

But the Secret Service so far has only issued a short statement, acknowledging agents learned about the warrant on June 4, but not explaining the lag of nearly three weeks.

"I think it's more incumbent upon the investigative agency that issued the warrant, because Secret Service can't run checks on everybody every single day that works at the White House," said Art Roderick, a CNN law enforcement analyst.

Local authorities investigated for weeks. They served a search warrant at Edwards' last-known address, but he wasn't there.

And on June 4, the same day the Secret Service finally got the alert, the sheriff's office in Prince George's County updated the warrant with Edwards' social security number and his physical description.

But it's unclear if they ever notified the Secret Service or Edwards' employer directly.

A source familiar with the investigation said authorities did alert the Pentagon, where they believed Edwards worked. CNN has reached out to the Pentagon for comment.

CNN has learned that Edwards was a contractor working for the National Security Council. He only had access to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, and not the West Wing.

A source said Edwards was an administrative employee working in resources management, which handles room bookings, parking passes and other administration matters for the NSC.

Local law enforcement said they did all they could to get word of Edwards' warrant out to officials around the country.

"That's standard process, to put it in that database so it's there," Erzen said. "That way, if a background check is run on a person in there, because they've applied for a job or if they're arrested somewhere else, a search can be done to see if there's any warrants against them."

Edwards made his first appearance in court Wednesday. He waived his right to an extradition hearing at his appearance at D.C.'s superior court.

He's expected to be transported to face charges in Maryland in the coming days.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.