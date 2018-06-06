Sources: Trump asked Trudeau, 'Didn't you guys burn down the Whi - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Sources: Trump asked Trudeau, 'Didn't you guys burn down the White House?'

Sources say Trump invoked War of 1812 in a testy call with Canadian PM over tariffs: "Didn't you guys burn down the White House?" (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau clashed on a phone call late last month.

According to sources, Trudeau questioned the president for using "national security" to justify new steel and aluminum tariffs.

Trump replied: "Didn't you guys burn down the White House," a reference to the War of 1812.

But sources say Trudeau did not find the comment amusing.

It is also worth noting the British burned down the White House, not Canada.

Aides to Trump and Trudeau declined to comment on the remark.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

