Mother claims babysitter bit her child, pinned him to the ground

A mother is outraged after she claims her babysitter abused her child by biting him and pinning him to the ground. (Provided)

A mother is outraged after she claims her babysitter abused her child by biting him and pinning him to the ground.

It was all caught on camera and now she wants answers.

The incident happened Tuesday. The video shows a 3-year-old struggling with his babysitter after he refuses to put away his toys for nap time. Then in the video, you see the babysitter threatening to bite the child.

The child then headbutts the sitter in the stomach and it looks like she grabs his head pushing him to the floor.

Julianne Hessey, the mother of the child, says her heart sank when she saw the video.

"I just froze, like the time just stopped I couldn't believe what I was witnessing. He's screaming and crying and she took her hand on the back of his nape of the neck and forced him face first to the ground," said Hessey.

Another video shows what appears to be the babysitter pinning the child on the ground. Hessey's 9-year-old daughter Nevaeh was with her brother at the home daycare Tuesday because school is out.

She pretended to play a game on her phone while she recorded the incident.

"I felt sad that somebody could do that to my little brother and watching that -- it just filled me up with emotions because I've never seen somebody do that to my brother," she said.

Hessey says her son has a cleft palate and his speech development is delayed. She says without the video she would have never known what happened.

Hessey filed a police report and has been in touch with Child Protective Services.

No charges have been filed.

The babysitter tells FOX19 the video does not tell the entire story. She says the 3-year-old was biting her and hitting the other children in the daycare. To calm him down she says she used an approved method of restraint to prevent the child from harming her or others.

The babysitter also says that she has been in the childcare industry for 28 years and she has never had a case with Child Protective Services.

About five kids go to the home daycare. The parents of the children in the home daycare have been contacted about the incident.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.