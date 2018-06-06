Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

A mother is outraged after she claims her babysitter abused her child by biting him and pinning him to the ground.Full Story >
A mother is outraged after she claims her babysitter abused her child by biting him and pinning him to the ground.Full Story >
Ian Desmond hit a two-run homer, and Gerardo Parra and Tony Wolters each drove in a pair of runs Wednesday night as the bottom of Colorado's batting order powered the Rockies to a 6-3 victory over the...Full Story >
Ian Desmond hit a two-run homer, and Gerardo Parra and Tony Wolters each drove in a pair of runs Wednesday night as the bottom of Colorado's batting order powered the Rockies to a 6-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.Full Story >
Police are investigating and neighbors are on edge following reports of break-ins and attempted break-ins in Middletown.Full Story >
Police are investigating and neighbors are on edge following reports of break-ins and attempted break-ins in Middletown.Full Story >
In a preview of the upcoming season, FC Cincinnati took on a Major League Soccer team in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup Wednesday night.Full Story >
In a preview of the upcoming season, FC Cincinnati took on a Major League Soccer team in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup Wednesday night.Full Story >
Video has surfaced of a brawl at Ludlow-Bromley Yacht Club that led to the arrest of six people.Full Story >
Video has surfaced of a brawl at Ludlow-Bromley Yacht Club that led to the arrest of six people.Full Story >
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnightFull Story >
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnightFull Story >
The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in secondFull Story >
The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in secondFull Story >
Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartmentFull Story >
Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartmentFull Story >
Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soonFull Story >
Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soonFull Story >
Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New YorkFull Story >
Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New YorkFull Story >
Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York CityFull Story >
Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York CityFull Story >
Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide pollsFull Story >
Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide pollsFull Story >
The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional orderFull Story >
The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional orderFull Story >
The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapyFull Story >
The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapyFull Story >
Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to workFull Story >
Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to workFull Story >