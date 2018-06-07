Ohio city reinstalls NBA basketball star's signs

FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) - Signs featuring Detroit Pistons basketball player Luke Kennard have been reinstalled in his hometown, including one that was anonymously returned after being stolen.
The Hamilton-Middleton Journal News reports Franklin city officials removed three signs honoring the former Franklin High School and Duke University star last year after two were stolen.
City Manager Sonny Lewis says one of the stolen signs was anonymously dropped off at the Franklin City Building about a month ago.
The city has reinstalled the signs over the past few months. Each sign celebrates Kennard's selection as Ohio's Mr. Basketball when he played for the high school in Franklin, about 38 miles (61 kilometers) north of Cincinnati. He won the title twice.
Franklin's public works director says the signs cost $155 to make.
Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
