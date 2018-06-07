Health care company donating opioid disposal kits in Ohio

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) - A health care benefits company is donating 10,000 opioid disposal kits to help authorities in part of Ohio hard hit by the state's overdose crisis.
UnitedHealthcare plans to give the kits Thursday to the Montgomery County Opiate Taskforce and Kettering Medical Center.
UHC says each kit can be used to break down 45 tablets or six opioid patches in sealable patches that can be discard safely into household garbage and then into landfills.
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, the Republican candidate for governor, plans to join government and health care officials in Kettering.
The state has ranked among the nation's highest in opioid-related overdose deaths in recent years.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A mother is outraged after she claims her babysitter abused her child by biting him and pinning him to the ground.Full Story >
A mother is outraged after she claims her babysitter abused her child by biting him and pinning him to the ground.Full Story >
Ian Desmond hit a two-run homer, and Gerardo Parra and Tony Wolters each drove in a pair of runs Wednesday night as the bottom of Colorado's batting order powered the Rockies to a 6-3 victory over the...Full Story >
Ian Desmond hit a two-run homer, and Gerardo Parra and Tony Wolters each drove in a pair of runs Wednesday night as the bottom of Colorado's batting order powered the Rockies to a 6-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.Full Story >
Police are investigating and neighbors are on edge following reports of break-ins and attempted break-ins in Middletown.Full Story >
Police are investigating and neighbors are on edge following reports of break-ins and attempted break-ins in Middletown.Full Story >
In a preview of the upcoming season, FC Cincinnati took on a Major League Soccer team in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup Wednesday night.Full Story >
In a preview of the upcoming season, FC Cincinnati took on a Major League Soccer team in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup Wednesday night.Full Story >
Video has surfaced of a brawl at Ludlow-Bromley Yacht Club that led to the arrest of six people.Full Story >
Video has surfaced of a brawl at Ludlow-Bromley Yacht Club that led to the arrest of six people.Full Story >