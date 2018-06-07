Bank robbery suspect shoots bar patron while fleeing

FOREST PARK, Ohio (AP) - Police say a man fleeing from a bank robbery in Ohio shot at officers and struck a bystander in a bar instead.
Authorities were first called to the bank robbery in Woodlawn around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the 35-year-old suspect fled in a car and led officers on a high-speed chase into Forest Park where he rear-ended another vehicle.
Forest Park Police Chief William Arns says the suspect then ran into the Cruise Inn Sports Bar & Grill with officers following close behind. The suspect allegedly fired two rounds, and one struck bar patron 47-year-old Scott Ramsey in the head.
Ramsey has been hospitalized in stable but critical condition.
The suspect has been taken into custody, and charges are pending.
