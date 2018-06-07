Fees waived at Natural Arch on National Get Outdoors Day

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) - The Daniel Boone National Forest says it is waiving recreation fees at Natural Arch Scenic Area for one day.
The Forest Service says those who visit the arch on National Get Outdoors Day, which is Saturday, won't have to pay a fee to use the area in McCreary County, Kentucky.
The main attraction is Natural Arch, a sandstone span that stretches nearly 100 feet (30 meters). The area also has an overlook where visitors have a panoramic view of the arch and surrounding forest. There are also picnic shelters, play areas and more than 6 miles (10 kilometers) of hiking trails.
National Get Outdoors Day was launched in 2008 and encourages adults and children to participate in healthy outdoor activities.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
