Kentucky pension battle heads to court

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's governor and attorney general are preparing to battle in court over the legality of a new pension law.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin signed the law earlier this year. It moves all new teacher hires into a hybrid pension system. And it changes how teachers can use their sick days to calculate their retirement benefits.
Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear sued to block the bill. Thursday, lawyers for the two sides are scheduled to argue the case before Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd.
Bevin has tried to have Shepherd removed from the case. He says Shepherd has a conflict because he is a member of one of the state's retirement systems. But Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton denied Bevin's request on Wednesday.
