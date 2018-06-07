Nurse in OH allegedly faked cancer for sympathy, money - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Nurse in OH allegedly faked cancer for sympathy, money

The nurse anesthetist blamed depression for the ruse, saying she got such a positive response when she lied that she kept up the act. (Source: Pixabay) The nurse anesthetist blamed depression for the ruse, saying she got such a positive response when she lied that she kept up the act. (Source: Pixabay)

DELAWARE, OH (WSYX/CNN) – A former nurse in Ohio faces criminal charges for allegedly faking having cancer to get sick time off and to rake in donations from her co-workers.

Tawni Fuller, 33, was indicted on charges of theft, fraud and forgery for ripping off friends and the state of Ohio.

In 2016, the nurse anesthetist, who worked at The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, told friends she was suffering from lung cancer.

Her friends donated sick days, vacation hours, cash and gift cards.

But it was all a lie, and Fuller was never sick.

"What is the most heartbreaking is the damage she has done to the victims of cancer," said Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien.

The prosecutor says the case defies belief.

"If you've ever lived with someone who has gone through cancer and not survived, it's horrifying. And to take advantage of people's good natures and charities, it’s just hard to believe,” she said.

Fuller admitted to the offenses to the state nursing board and resigned in lieu of being fired.

At the time, the nursing board allowed her to keep her license, but if she’s convicted of felony charges, she could lose that license.

Fuller told the nursing board she blamed depression for the ruse, saying she got such a positive response from co-workers when she first told the lie that she kept up the act.

Copyright 2018 WSYX, State of Ohio Board of Nursing via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • 'Ramadan Mubarak': Trump hosts first iftar dinner

    'Ramadan Mubarak': Trump hosts first iftar dinner

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:50:29 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:11 AM EDT2018-06-07 08:11:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. The bill will expand private care for veterans as an alternative t...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. The bill will expand private care for veterans as an alternative t...
    President Donald Trump to host his first White House dinner marking Islam's holy month of Ramadan.Full Story >
    President Donald Trump to host his first White House dinner marking Islam's holy month of Ramadan.Full Story >

  • Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 03:50:39 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:11 AM EDT2018-06-07 08:11:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    Full Story >

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    Full Story >

  • Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:23:48 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:52 AM EDT2018-06-07 07:52:08 GMT
    Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    Full Story >

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly