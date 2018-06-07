Suspect in bank robbery, shooting of innocent bystander booked into jail on 2 counts attempted murder

A man was taken into custody at Cruise Inn Sports Bar & Grill Wednesday. (Photo: Provided)

The suspect in an armed bank robbery in Woodlawn and shooting of an innocent bystander in Forest Park on Wednesday afternoon was booked into the Hamilton County jail on two counts of attempted murder early Thursday, authorities said.

Daimeyon K. Smith, 35, of Dunbar, West Virginia, is being held without bond until he appears before a judge Friday morning, jail officials said.

Smith is accused of firing at police but shooting an innocent bystander in the head instead inside a Forest Park lounge, Forest Park police said.

The shooting occurred after Smith allegedly fled an armed robbery at U.S. Bank in Woodlawn just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. Forest Park olice said they expect Woodlawn police to file an aggravated robbery charge against him in connection with the bank robbery because that offense occurred in Woodlawn's jurisdiction.

Smith is accused of robbing the bank and fleeing with a large amount of cash – and a GPS tracking device. Authorities attempted to apprehend Smith, but he jumped into a white Lexus and sped off, leading them on a high speed chase, according to a news release.

The pursuit went into Springdale and Forest Park, where Smith’s vehicle eventually wound up on Northland Boulevard.

Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit followed the vehicle by helicopter, according to the release.

As Smith’s car approached Northland Boulevard, it rear-ended a car sitting in the left-hand turn lane waiting for red light to turn green.

The driver of that vehicle, a Greenhills woman, was not hurt, police said.

Smith’s car then crashed near Cruise Inn Sports Bar & Grill at Northland Boulevard and Waycross Road.

At this point, police from Forest Park, Wooldlawn, Springdale, Greenhills and Glendale and deputies from the sheriff’s office were all converging on the area.

Officers attempted to apprehend Smith again, but he ran into the bar, police said.

“As officers entered the lounge, the suspect fired two rounds at the officers, tragically shooting a patron in the head while (he was) sitting at the bar,” reads the police news release.

The customer, Scott Ramsey, 47, was eating at the time, police said.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is listed in critical but stable condition, police said this morning.

A Hamilton County deputy sheriff managed to arrest Smith as he tried to run out a side door into an enclosed patio area.

He threw his gun into a garbage can just before the deputy confronted him, according to the news release.

The deputy ordered Smith to lie down on the floor and took him into custody without further incident.

Forest Park police took Smith to the jail to be booked in late Wednesday, but the jail nurse refused to admit him until he was taken to the hospital for an evaluation because he was involved in a car crash prior to arrest.

