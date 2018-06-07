Troopers: Passenger killed, 4 hurt in OVI-related crash

Alcohol and/or drugs are factors in a Brown County crash that killed a 41-year-old woman and sent four other people to the hospital Wednesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the collision on U.S. 68 in Pleasant Township just before 7:30 p.m., the patrol said in a news release.

They say the crash happened when a southbound 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix went left of center and struck a northbound 2009 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The Pontiac continued and hit a second vehicle, a 1991 GMC Sonoma.

A right front-seat passenger in the Sonoma, Elethia Davis of Georgetown, Ohio, was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries while in emergency care, the patrol said.

The driver of the Sonoma, Taylor Davis, 42, of Georgetown, also was taken to UC Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition, they said.

The driver of the Pontiac, Steven Cluxton, 29, of West Union Ohio, and the driver and passenger in the F-150 were all taken to Mt. Orab Mercy Hospital with minor injuries, the patrol said.

They were treated and released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates Davis wore her seatbelt, troopers said.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.