Video: 2 bulls battle in middle of CA street

FREMONT, CA (KPIX/CNN) - When people think of bullfights, most think of Spain. But there was a unique kind of cattle battle in California this week.

Two bulls fighting head to head - in the neighborhood, in the middle of the street - is something you don't see every day.

A rancher said the pair were jousting on Tuesday and busted through a fence, easily snapping the chain.

"They estimated these were about 2,000 pounds each. These are not goats. these aren't sheep. That's what we are usually dealing with. We have goats and sheep that occasionally show up on the roadway or a corner. We are usually able to grab them pretty quickly and find their home." Fremont Police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques said. "In this case, it was much more challenging."

Police closed the roads while the pair chased each other down the street.

When a 2,000 lb. bull runs across your carefully mowed yard, you get souvenir footprints eight inches wide and six inches deep.

The owner showed up, and with the help of seven officers, two animal control officers, the bulls were finally herded back up the hill onto their ranch land.

Robert King's house butts up against the open space. He said he sees the cattle often.

"We see them up on the hill all the time. They're in our backyard sometimes. They're next to the fence are, basically. It's really nuts, actually," King said.

The rancher is being fined $100 per animal for failure to control livestock and must pay for the damages.

Fremont police will be the first to tell you that no, they don't get calls like this very often but are just glad that the incident ended with everyone unharmed.

