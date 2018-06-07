'We were inundated with poop': Woman claims feces fell from plane, gave her pink eye

It goes a bit like this: Millions of neurons in your gastrointestinal tract work together “to generate the muscle contractions that propel waste through the last leg of the digestive system."

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA (RNN) – A Canadian woman and her son say they were stopped at a red light when human feces fell from the sky and into their car’s open sunroof.

Susan Allan, 53, and her 21-year-old son Travis Sweet say they were returning from lunch in early May when liquid feces fell on their faces and covered their vehicle.

"We were inundated with poop," Allan told CBC Radio. "You could feel drops falling from the sky, hitting our face, inside the car, all over the windshield."

Allan said she started crying, and the smell made her feel sick, according to Global News. She and her son drove to a nearby car wash to spray off the mess.

Worried that she may have contracted a disease, Allan told CBC Radio she went to the doctor the next day, where she learned she had conjunctivitis – commonly known as "pink eye" – in both of her eyes.

She has been using eye drops ever since.

According to Allan and her son, the feces fell from a low-flying plane that they and other drivers saw while stopped at the red light.

Officials with Transport Canada, the country’s department of transportation, say they are investigating the incident.

The department says the feces could have been "blue ice" or frozen lavatory waste falling from an aircraft, the Canadian Press reports.

Planes are equipped with an enclosed sewage holding tank designed to be emptied at special facilities at airports, according to the department, but if a valve on the tank malfunctions, it could leak.

Leaked liquid would stick to the outside of the plane at high altitudes and melt as the aircraft descends, falling to the ground, said Transport Canada in a statement.

Allan described the incident as "disgusting, degrading [and] demoralizing," according to the Canadian Press.

She says she wants her car professionally cleaned and compensation for her eye injuries.

"I just want everybody to know that although this seems like a surreal type of story this happened to me and my son," said Allan in a Facebook message to The Canadian Press. "All we want people to know is that it was quite devastating to be covered in poop, and I hope it never happens to anybody else."

Canadian aviation rules state objects must not be dropped from an aircraft in flight, causing a hazard to people or property, according to Global News.

Violators could face enforcement action.

