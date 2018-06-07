SUV navigates rush hour in reverse

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (AP) - Officials are speculating a motorist who navigated a highway while driving in reverse during morning rush hour may have had transmission problems.

The Ohio Transportation Department on Tuesday released a video showing an SUV going through traffic for little more than a mile backward up a ramp to U.S. 33 in Canal Winchester. The vehicle turned onto another road, crossed an overpass, went through a traffic light and turned into a parking lot.

The SUV did not hit any vehicles.

The town is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Columbus.

