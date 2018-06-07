SUV navigates rush hour in reverse

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (AP) - Officials are speculating a motorist who navigated a highway while driving in reverse during morning rush hour may have had transmission problems.
The Ohio Transportation Department on Tuesday released a video showing an SUV going through traffic for little more than a mile backward up a ramp to U.S. 33 in Canal Winchester. The vehicle turned onto another road, crossed an overpass, went through a traffic light and turned into a parking lot.
The SUV did not hit any vehicles.
The town is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Columbus.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
