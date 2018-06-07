Ohio's top court rejects traffic camera appeal: New Miami to repay $3M in fines?

A southwest Ohio village might have to repay motorists $3 million plus interest from traffic camera fines after the state's top court turned back their appeal. (FOX19 NOW/file)

Leaders in a southwest Ohio village might have to repay motorists $3 million from traffic camera fines after the state's top court rejected their appeal.

The Ohio Supreme Court said in a 19-page opinion Wednesday it will not consider a state appeals court's decision requiring New Miami in Butler County to repay the money.

Attorney Josh Engel, who is representing some 30,000 motorists ticketed in 2012 and 2013, tells FOX19 NOW he now plans to seek an order requiring the village to fork over the money with interest as soon as it's practical.

He estimates the interest ranged from $300,000 to $500,000.

Engel and other critics say traffic camera tickets are nothing more than government money grabs.

"If you collect money under an unconstitutional scheme, you gotta pay it back," he said. "This is great news for motorists who were ticketed there. People want to know that these are for a real purpose and not just to generate revenue."

New Miami has been fighting a 2014 ruling from a Butler County judge who found their automated system violated due process.

The judge said ticket challenges were heard during a village administrative hearing instead of in court.

The village argued on appeal it can't be sued for protecting the public's safety.

"The idea of immunity is to cover what we normally think of as accidents, not intentional efforts by the government to violate constitutional rights," Engel said.

We are attempting to reach New Miami officials and their attorney for comment.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved,