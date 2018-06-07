Ohio's top court rejects traffic camera appeal: New Miami to repay $3M in fines?

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.Full Story >
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.Full Story >
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.Full Story >
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.Full Story >
Dozens of people watched the alligator roam the neighborhood before trappers arrived.Full Story >
Dozens of people watched the alligator roam the neighborhood before trappers arrived.Full Story >
For years, Debra Davis drove her 1976 Malibu across San Diego to the school and to do volunteer work.Full Story >
For years, Debra Davis drove her 1976 Malibu across San Diego to the school and to do volunteer work.Full Story >
Officials with Canada’s transportation department are investigating the incident.Full Story >
Officials with Canada’s transportation department are investigating the incident.Full Story >