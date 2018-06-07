Police investigate string of armed robberies in Walnut Hills

Cincinnati police are searching for a man they believe is behind a string of armed robberies in Walnut Hills.

The robberies happened early Thursday morning, with the last one occurring just before 8 a.m., according to a news release.

Police say the suspect brandished a silver handgun and took purses and wallets from victims. No one was injured.

The suspect is a black male in his 20s. He was wearing a black hoodie, beige pants and dark sunglasses. He has a dark complexion and is believed to be between 5-foot-7 and 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspect involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040, or submit an online tip at tip411.com.

