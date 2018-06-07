Dayton police issue alert for endangered missing man, 84

Dayton police have issued an endangered missing adult alert for Sidney, Hayes, 84, who left his residence Wednesday evening and has not returned. (Source: Dayton police)

Dayton police say an 84-year-old man is missing.

Sidney Hayes left his residence on Longvale Drive in Dayton at 6 p.m. Wednesday and has not returned, according to the. He was in a tan 2006 Cadillac DTS, Ohio plate No. 892YAM.

He is a black male, 6-foot-2, 229 pounds, with brown hair and gray eyes. He is diabetic and may be without medication, police say.

Police say Hayes was last seen wearing a "Buffalo Soldier" bowling jacket.

The alert is issued for Montgomery, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Logan, Miami, Preble, Shelby and Warren counties.

