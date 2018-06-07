Superbubz inspires inaugural benefit for foundation that helps kids with cancer

Walter "Superbubz" Herber, 6, enjoyed a motorcycle ride last fall before he succumbed to Stage 4 Neuroblastoma. (Photo: Fight with Superbubz Facebook page)

A special Superbubz patch sold at the inaugural motorcycle ride for Dragonfly Foundation June 16 will benefit the family of Walter Herbert, 6, who died of pediatric cancer last year. (Photo: Provided)

An inaugural motorcycle ride will be held next weekend to benefit a non-profit foundation that helps children with pediatric cancer and their families.

"Ride for Dragonfly" is set for June 16 at Queen City Harley Davidson off Ohio 4 in Fairfield.

Registration will be 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with kickstands up at 1 p.m.

There will be a 2 p.m. stop at Hueston Woods Resort before the ride ends at Quaker Steak & Lube in Colerain Township at 3 p.m.

An after-party will follow there with live music from Final Order and Southern Fusion.

There also will be raffle baskets, Split-the-Pot and more.

For more information or to register for the ride, click here.

The event is the brainchild of relatives and friends of a 6-year-old boy whose brave cancer battle touched the Tri-State.

Sale proceeds from a special "Superbubz" patch sold the day of the motorcycle ride will benefit the Herbert family in memory of their son, Walter Herbert.

Superbubz fought two years against neuroblastoma, one of the more common forms of childhood cancer, before he passed away Oct. 6.

His story gained national attention when Reds first baseman Joey Votto gave him a home-run bat and the jersey right off his back during a game.

