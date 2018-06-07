'Lockdown, lockdown:' Young students learn new nursery rhyme

(RNN) - A mom's photo from her child's classroom has prompted a discussion online about lockdowns and mass shooting drills in school.

In a Twitter post, Georgy Cohen of Somerville, MA, shared a photo of song lyrics in her child's classroom. The photo has been retweeted more than 14,000 times.

This should not be hanging in my soon-to-be-kindergartener’s classroom. pic.twitter.com/mWiJVdddpH — Georgy Cohen (@radiofreegeorgy) June 6, 2018

The lyrics:

Lockdown, lockdown,

lock the door. Shut the lights off.

Say no more. Go behind the desk

and hide.

Wait until it's safe inside. Lockdown, lockdown,

it's all done. Now it's time to have

some fun!

"This should not be hanging in my soon-to-be-kindergartner's classroom," she said.

Jesus, that’s to the tune of the alphabet song, and Twinkle Twinkle... what a horrifying contribution to the songbook. — Margot Bloomstein (@mbloomstein) June 6, 2018

The National Center for Education Statistics said 92 percent of U.S. public schools have active shooter drills or other action plans in place, based on its 2015-16 survey.

Cohen said her child already had experience with the drills in his pre-Kindergarten classes, and "was excited about it as a game to see if you can stay quiet for 'one whole minute.'"

Yeah. They already do the drills in pre K. Z was excited about it as a game to see if you can stay quiet for “one whole minute.” ?? — Georgy Cohen (@radiofreegeorgy) June 6, 2018

One mother worried about how her autistic son, who "has a hard time understanding and following directions," will cope with lockdowns when he starts kindergarten.

My son is autistic and has a hard time understanding and following directions. He's had lock down drills at pre-school, but I'm sick with worry about how he's going to handle a different kind of scenario when he starts Kindergarten in the fall. — Texty the Social Justice Bard (@textualdeviance) June 7, 2018

A mom expressed mixed feelings about her daughter being prepared "if a bad guy comes to school. ... A part of me is glad they showed her, and another part of me is just sick that it had to happen."

My daughter did drills on prek. She told me exactly what she’ll do if a bad guy comes to school. Its...just...nauseating. A part of me is glad they showed her, and another part of me is just sick that it had to happen — Tatianna Irizarry-Melendez???? (@TatiaMelendez) June 7, 2018

Another mother shared a thread of her 12-year-old child's experience of being in a lockdown. She said she and her classmates were huddled in a corner, scared they were going to die.

This afternoon, I received text alerts from my kids' school that they were on lockdown. I thought you might like to know what happens, from the perspective of my 12yo. I just picked her up from school and she was rattled and full of adrenalin. — Sarah Wine-Thyre ???? (@SarahThyre) June 6, 2018

Since the beginning of the year, there have been 23 school shootings with someone hurt or killed, or more than one a week, CNN reported.

