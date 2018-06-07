Man arrested after dog bites officer in Fairmount

A man has been arrested after his dog bit an officer in the Fairmount area on Thursday.

Officials said the Regional Narcotics Unit (RENU) was serving a warrant on Knox Avenue when they saw a man with a gun. When they went to speak to him, an officer was bit by his dog.

The SPCA responded to the scene, but didn’t take the dog because it happened in the owners house.

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved,