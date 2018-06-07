Trooper stops retired police officer who delivered him 27 years earlier

A minor traffic stop brought the men together after nearly three decades. (Source: New Jersey State Police/CNN)

(RNN) – What are the odds?

Fate brought together two men nearly three decades after they briefly met.

And the circumstances were nearly perfect.

Last week, New Jersey State Trooper Michael Patterson pulled over Matthew Bailly on a minor traffic stop in Kingwood Township, about 40 miles north of Philadelphia, the state police said on their Facebook page.

While the men were talking, Baily told the trooper he was a retired Piscataway police officer. That just happened to be Patterson’s hometown.

As they continued to chat, Baily asked the trooper where he used to live. Poe Place, Patterson answered.

The retired officer said he knew it well, because 27 years earlier, he had helped deliver a baby there when he was a rookie cop. Baily remembered the color and style of the house and even the baby’s name, Michael.

That’s when the trooper stuck out his hand and said, “My name is Michael Patterson, sir. Thank you for delivering me.”

That date was October 5, 1991. Patterson’s mom had gone into labor when she was out shopping. When she got home it was too late to get to the hospital.

A doctor talked Baily, the officer who got the call, through the delivery. He had only been on the job four years.

The chance meeting ended up in a reunion as Patterson and his mother visited Baily and his wife at their home.

And the traffic stop? No word on whether Baily got a ticket or not.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.