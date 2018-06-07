Kentucky board of education OKs Bible literacy standards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Board of Education has unanimously approved "Bible literacy" standards for public schools after being challenged by the ACLU to keep Church and State separate, as required by the Constitution.
The Courier Journal reports that the standards approved Wednesday cover disciplinary literacy, historical thinking and analyzing influences. The idea is to enable students taking elective courses to study the Bible as literature, not as devotional material.
Kentucky's American Civil Liberties Union challenged the state to develop guidelines, saying its review found numerous examples of constitutional violations.
Board spokeswoman Nancy Rodriguez says individual schools, not the state, are responsible for ensuring that teachers follow the standards.
