Ohio State says more victims in alleged doctor misconduct

By MITCH STACY
AP Sports Writer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State officials say more people have come forward with reports of alleged sexual misconduct by a former university doctor.
The university said Thursday that former male student-athletes from more than a dozen athletic teams have now reported sexual misconduct by Dr. Richard Strauss, who died in 2005.
An attorney handling the probe on behalf of Ohio State told a trustees committee that 130 people have been interviewed who provided information "relevant to the investigation." Reports also came from former patients of Student Health Services.
Ohio State University President Michael Drake had asked alumni for help with the investigation, sending an email last month to more than 100,000 who attended the university from the mid-1970s to the mid-1990s, when the alleged misconduct occurred.
