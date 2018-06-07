Police: Arrest made in OTR shooting death

Christopher McCoy charged in the shooting death of a man in OTR. (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection to an Over-the-Rhine homicide that happened on June 3, police said.

Christopher McCoy was charged for the murder for the death of 36-year-old Sherrard Dunlap.

Police said Dunlap was gunned down Sunday morning just before 2:30 on the corner of 15th street and Moore street.

"He's a very good man he's been through is life," said Deno Brandy who was friends with Dunlap. Brandy says he's hurt his life ended too soon.

"This is our future, our kids. Ya'll killing each other," said Brandy.

[2nd arrest made in woman's OTR shooting death]

There were four homicides in Over-the-Rhine in less than a week.

Cincinnati police held a press conference Tuesday and said that all four shootings are still under investigation and that the suspects involved are familiar to the Over-The-Rhine community.

[Family of OTR shooting victim: 'When are they going to stop?']

“These are not random incidents. They're isolated,” said Cincinnati police Lt. Col. Paul Neudigate. “Many of the individuals involved in this are engaging in risky behavior which leads them to come into contact with other individuals who are engaged in lifestyle choices that leads to violence."

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.