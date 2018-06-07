New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

Some of Curiosity’s most significant discoveries have included evidence that Mars could have once supported microbial life.Full Story >
Report: Facebook acknowledges sharing user data with Chinese handset manufacturers, including Huawei.Full Story >
French fashion powerhouse Saint Laurent takes New Jersey for shiny Americana men's showFull Story >
Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prizeFull Story >
Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.Full Story >
Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.Full Story >
Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, FloridaFull Story >
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnightFull Story >
The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in secondFull Story >
Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartmentFull Story >
Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soonFull Story >
Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New YorkFull Story >
