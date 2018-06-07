Fire above Molly Malone's closes portion of Montgomery Road

A two-alarm fire is being battled at Molly Malone's in pleasant Ridge. (FOX19 NOW)

Firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire above a restaurant in Pleasant Ridge on Thursday.

According to officials, fire was seen emitting through the roof of Molly Malone's, located at 6111 Montgomery Road.

Traffic is completely impassable on Montgomery Road. Montgomery Road is closed from Losantiville Avenue up to Grand Vista Avenue. Ridge Avenue is closed from Woodford Road to Schubert Avenue. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The fire began around 2 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.