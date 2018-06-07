Group seeks information for denying people access to Capitol

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A social-justice organization is requesting a copy of a rule mentioned by a police officer when its members were denied group access into Kentucky's Capitol following an outdoor rally.

A spokeswoman for the Poor People's Campaign said Thursday that letters seeking information about the rule were delivered to Gov. Matt Bevin's office and Kentucky State Police in Frankfort.

The letters seek documentation related to the policy's creation and a list of groups admitted to the Capitol since last July. The letter cites Kentucky's open-records law in seeking the information.

A few hundred people demonstrated Monday outside the statehouse, and many then marched to the front doors of the Capitol in hopes of entering. They were greeted by officers, and the group's leader was told only two could enter at a time.

