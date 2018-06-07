Colin Kaepernick to subpoena Trump, Pence - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Colin Kaepernick to subpoena Trump, Pence

In 2016 Kaepernick and other players made a practice of kneeling to protest racial injustice and police brutality. (Source: CNN) In 2016 Kaepernick and other players made a practice of kneeling to protest racial injustice and police brutality. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - A source says lawyers for former NFL star Colin Kaepernick will try to subpoena president Trump and vice president Pence in the player's case against the NFL.

Yahoo Sports was first to report the news.

Kaepernick started making political headlines in 2016 for refusing to stand for the national anthem before games.

He and other players made a practice of kneeling to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

In 2017, he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers to become a free agent, but no team hired him.

He filed a grievance accusing the league of colluding to keep him from getting a job.

ESPN reports that the point of subpoenaing trump and pence is to find out what they said to the NFL about Kaepernick's free-agency.

