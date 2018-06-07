Area car wash to run promotion supporting Cincinnati Zoo

Mike's Carwash, the official car wash of the Cincinnati Zoo, is offering a free ultimate car wash to help support the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in honor of its new Oakley location.

The promotion will run June 8 through June 10. All donations collected will go to support the Cincinnati Zoo and its initiative to create adventure, knowledge, conserve nature and serve the community.

In addition to the ultimate wash, kids will receive a free Fiona mask.

The new Oakley location will be at 4605 Marburg Ave.

