Ohio House OKs payday lending limits after long delay

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A bipartisan proposal capping interest rates on short-term loans has cleared the Ohio House after languishing for more than a year.
The measure cleared the House 71-16 Thursday, a day after a weeks-long impasse ended in election of a new speaker.
Republican former Speaker Cliff Rosenberger resigned in April amid an FBI probe into his lavish lifestyle and international travel that included trips involving payday lending lobbyists.
The bill prohibits charging more than 28 percent interests plus monthly fees of 5 percent on the first $400 loaned, or a maximum of $20. Monthly charges can't exceed 5 percent of a borrower's gross monthly income.
An earlier Ohio law imposed the same interest-rate cap, but lenders found ways around it.
Payday reform proponents called the bill significant and long overdue.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The heat will be back on this weekend with the mercury at or near 90 degrees and increased mugginess.Full Story >
The heat will be back on this weekend with the mercury at or near 90 degrees and increased mugginess.Full Story >
Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a restaurant in Pleasant Ridge on Thursday.Full Story >
Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a restaurant in Pleasant Ridge on Thursday.Full Story >
Mike's Carwash, the official car wash of the Cincinnati Zoo, is offering a free ultimate car wash to help support the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in honor of its new Oakley location.Full Story >
Mike's Carwash, the official car wash of the Cincinnati Zoo, is offering a free ultimate car wash to help support the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in honor of its new Oakley location.Full Story >
Several summer free breakfast and lunch sites for children around the Tri-State have been announced.Full Story >
Several summer free breakfast and lunch sites for children around the Tri-State have been announced.Full Story >
A 27-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection to an Over-the-Rhine homicide that happened on June 3, police said.Full Story >
A 27-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection to an Over-the-Rhine homicide that happened on June 3, police said.Full Story >