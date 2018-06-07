Kentucky State police, coroner accused of various crimes

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky State Police trooper, a retired State Police colonel and a county coroner have been accused of several crimes including transporting moonshine and eyeballs.
News outlets report Scott County Coroner John Goble and retired State Police Lt. Col. Mike Crawford were indicted Thursday on multiple counts of receiving stolen property. The charges stem from the theft of $40,000 worth of ammunition and weapons.
State Police began investigating the theft in December and placed Master Trooper Robert M. Harris on unpaid leave. He's accused of providing stolen items to Goble and Crawford. Harris has been indicted of unlawful taking and second-degree forgery.
Goble also is accused of transporting a pair of donor eyes and moonshine, as well as possessing 90 Oxycodone tablets.
It's unclear if they have lawyers.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
